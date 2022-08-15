New smallpox tends to be more aggressive in children, alert pediatrician

Photo: Kitiele Kiti / Pixabay

With the increase in cases of the new smallpox in the country, originally called monkeypox, there is also growing concern among parents about the spread and the risks that the disease can bring to children.

In Feira de Santana, there are no confirmed cases of the new smallpox in children. But, according to pediatric infectious disease specialist Igor Araújo, although children are not the most affected by viral infection in the country, the disease is usually more aggressive in this group.

“What has been shown recently is that children today are not the group of greatest concern for smallpox, in terms of being more affected. Today the profile is more for adult men, between 30 and 40 years old, especially those with an active sex life, especially because of contact. So at the time of close contact with objects, such as skin to skin, for a longer time, there is a chance of transmission. So in children at this time they are not the most affected group, but the disease is usually much more aggressive in children”, warned the specialist.

He recalled that monkeypox is caused by a virus that already existed, which started in Africa. Some countries were living with the outbreak and recently there have been routine cases in Europe and America. It is a viral infection and tends to be a self-limiting disease and therefore there is a possibility of transmission.

“Today, children, pregnant women and the elderly are at risk because they have a weaker immunity. The child is at the moment of creating immunity, so it remains a risk group for this disease. But experts believe that it will not be a new pandemic, not least because of the configuration. The genetic part is very similar to the smallpox that we heard about, with very similar characteristics and much lower transmissibility. The researchers do not believe that it will have the power of a pandemic and today the WHO classified it more as an endemic”, he guided.

As for the symptoms, the pediatric infectious disease observed that they are well spread and can vary from person to person.

“Usually what draws the most attention are the skin lesions, which usually start with the papule, which resembles a mosquito bite, passes through a vesicle, similar to clear pus bubbles, to the crust, which is the famous smudge. Not all people will always have these lesions, we have seen many reports of patients with single lesions. Measles does not cause this type of injury, but chickenpox does. The differential diagnosis for people who work with health will be chickenpox, smallpox, and syphilis itself.”

He highlighted that infected children should also remain in isolation from other family members.

“If an adult isolates himself, in a way it’s easy. So it will be necessary to educate this family with the care they will have, because in a way the transmission via the respiratory route is much smaller than the route of contact. So it is much more the concern with direct contact with the child’s skin. Treatment is currently symptomatic. Because it is a virus, the vast majority of the disease is self-limiting and improves over time, and the control is based on symptoms, such as pain, itching, lesions, and with the use of substances that help in healing”, he stressed.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade.

