Neymar’s partners try to soften Bruna Biancardi’s heart and bet on reconciliation

A partner who is a partner also arrives at the moment of hesitation. That’s what happened at the end of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s relationship. Some of the player’s friends did not accept his betrayal and supported the influencer, even trying to bring her closer to the player, which has not happened so far.

As is known, Bruna had the sympathy of the squares since she and Neymar started a romance, in July of last year. Biancardi, however, did not want to listen to the appeals of the ex’s friends and was upset with some who did not take a stand, especially their girlfriends and wives, about the fence jump right under her nose, in Neyrraiá, in June, promoted by the PSG striker in his Mangaratiba mansion.

Neymar exchanges affection with influencer Bruna Biancardi on a yacht in Spain Photo: agnews/backgrid

Among these friends is Carla Morone, married to José Celso Moraes, a football businessman. The ex-colleague from “Caldeirão do Huck” and Biancardi stopped following each other right after the mess at the June party. The two got to be together a few times in Paris, at Neymar’s house, and strengthened their friendship.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi appear together after spending New Year’s Eve apart Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Of the people who accompanied the ex-couple, only Carla is no longer followed by Bruna and vice versa. The influencer remained friends, at least on social media, with the other partners, relatives, such as Rafaella and Neymar Pai, and Bianca Coimbra, who introduced the influencer and Neymar.

Bruna Biancardi celebrates her birthday with Neymar Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

According to sources, the player’s circle bets on a reconciliation and tries to soften the girl’s bruised heart. Biancardi confirmed the split last Friday after a month apart from Neymar. Photos of her and the player are still on the profiles of both, which feeds the hopes of fans who shipped the Bruney couple. The fan clubs dedicated to the two are still on. As well as the Brumar fans, who to this day believe in the return of Bruna Marquezine with the striker.