Nubank TEACHES how to send money to an account using this TRICK

Anyone who likes to invest and make money multiply is always looking for new income alternatives. And many people found NuInvest the opportunity to earn extra cash. For those who don’t know, NuInvest is the digital banking platform focused only on investments.

Those who have already opened a free account and taken the investor profile test to find out which are the best investments can now start sending money from other banks to NuInvest. Shipping can be done via Available Electronic Transfer (TED). Find out how to do it quickly and conveniently!

How to transfer money to NuInvest account?

Nubank customers can make unlimited transfers using their Nubank account, at no additional cost. However, if the submission is from other financial institutions, it is important to say that TEDs may not always be free.

For this, it is necessary to access the institution’s application or internet banking and choose the option to make transfers (TED). Then, simply enter your NuInveste account details.

The data required to carry out transfers include:

Bank: 140 (NuInvest Corretora de Valores SA);

Agency: 0001

Your checking account number with zero digit at the end;

Beneficiary’s CPF: the client himself (be careful to put his name, not NuInvest’s);

Type: TED-D (same ownership) between current accounts. Do not use the method of transfer to financial institution.

Important: depending on the bank of origin, it is possible that it will ask you to enter the ISPB code of the easyinvest: 62169875. Another valid point to mention is that the Easynvest brand may still appear, but it shouldn’t be a cause for concern as the transfers will be made to NuInvest.