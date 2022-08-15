Odd number rule will help to use plants in indoor decoration

Vegetables grown indoors help improve your mental health and even contribute to an overall good physical condition. Aesthetics is also another point that is favored with the use of plants at home. The topic is so important that there is even a professional specialized in guiding people in the arrangement of plants, he calls himself a “biophilic designer”. One of the tricks is following the “odd number rule”.

What is the odd number rule for using houseplants?

In an interview with Express.co.uk, the director of florist Bunchers said that “an indoor garden is a creative way to invite nature into your home; this works particularly well for homes without a garden, as you can create your own green oasis. Bringing the outdoors in is about creating a seamless connection between the natural world outside and your space inside. Being surrounded by plants can lower stress levels, improve air circulation and benefit our well-being. They can also help regulate room temperature and bring a sense of calm.”

The woman advised people interested in the matter to adhere to the odd number rule. In practice, this means that you should always use an odd number of plants in your home. 3, 5, 7 and so on, these are the amounts of plants that deserve to be inside a property.

Use the same variety of plants

Another tip is to use plants that are within the same variety. Especially people new to this type of decoration, should start the habit safely. Stick to the odd number rule and don’t mix very different species.

The best suggestion is to bet on creativity and good looking vases. Choose well-lit and well-ventilated areas. This will all make it easier for your home to be transformed by the power of vegetables.

An important detail is that indoor plants need sunlight, but indirectly. So, the environment must be lit, but without direct incidence on the flowers and other vegetables in your home.