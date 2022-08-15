Organized Corinthians fans make a note of rejection after Vítor Pereira’s statement in Derby

Estopim da Fiel, one of the main organized supporters of Corinthians, issued an official statement this Sunday, the day after Timão’s defeat by Palmeiras. The official note contests a statement by coach Vítor Pereira, said at the press conference at the end of the match – see full at the end of the article.

At the time, Vítor Pereira was ironic in the answer he gave when asked if he feared losing his job at Corinthians. The coach dismissed the possibility and spoke about his career history to support the position.

“You must be kidding me with that question. Am I, at this stage of my life and career, afraid of losing my job? Do you know how much money I have in the bank, my friend? I have a stabilized life, I don’t need it”, said the Corinthians coach.

In the note, the organizer defined the statement as disrespectful to Corinthians and demanded that the coach understand the size of the club. The crowd responded with the same tone used by the coach and commented on the professional’s bank account.

“Corinthians is not just any club that you ‘enter and leave’ whenever you want and in any way. Realize the size and tradition of the club you are training for. We don’t care how much money is in your bank account… it’s irrelevant to discussion. And speaking of a bank account, we are sure that your salary, which is not small, has been paid and dropped, every month, into that same account you mention.“, says part of the note.

The text still refers to the defeat to Palmeiras as “ridiculous”, in addition to citing the elimination in Libertadores for Flamengo, last Tuesday. The organizer also emphasizes that the honor carried by the Corinthians shirt, for example, is one of the great things that money cannot buy.

See the official note of Estopim da Fiel

After an elimination in Libertadores and a ridiculous defeat in the classic against our archrivals, for the national championship, coach Vitor Pereira, in a press conference held yesterday (13/08), said the following sentence when asked if he would be afraid of losing his job : “Do you know how much money I have in the bank, my friend? You know, I have a settled life. I do not need. I’m here at Corinthians. If it’s not at Corinthians, it’s at any other club. And when I want, you know?”

Dear Vitor Pereira, Corinthians is not just any club that you ‘enter and leave’ whenever you want and in any way. Realize the size and tradition of the club you are training for. We don’t care how much money is in your bank account… it’s irrelevant to discussion. And speaking of a bank account, we are sure that your salary, which is not small, has been paid and dropped, every month, into that same account you mention. Therefore, you depend on the salary paid by Corinthians to keep this account at the same standard that you are ‘bragging’ about having now.

Corinthians is no joke, and in the same way that we support, we charge, as this is one of the main functions of the Corinthians’ organized fans.

When you understand and respect the size of the club you are employed, recognizing that it is not just any club, and that you depend on it, yes, you may be close to having the ‘greatness’ you think you have. Know that there are things much more valuable and that money cannot buy. The honor for the Corinthians shirt, the tradition of Corinthians and all its glorious history is one of them!

We demand respect with CORINTHIANS.

