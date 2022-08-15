Overthinking produces toxins that alter our decision-making power – News

Researchers have discovered why we feel exhausted after long working hours. A study released by the journal Current Biology concluded that staying four to five today in intense cognitive work potentiates the accumulation of toxins in the prefrontal cortex, part of the brain responsible for brain functions such as memory and decision control.

This change means that the decisions taken in the face of more complex situations are not made with the necessary effort and performance. From this intense period, the brain involuntarily creates a process of mental fatigue, providing less thinking and more comfort, the researchers clarify.

“Influential theories have suggested that fatigue is a kind of illusion invented by the brain to make us stop what we are doing and turn to a more fulfilling activity,” says Mathias Pessiglione, a professor at the Pitié-Salpêtrière University.

He adds: “Our findings show that cognitive work results in a true functional change – accumulation of harmful substances – so fatigue would indeed be a signal that would make us stop working, but with a different purpose: to preserve the integrity of functioning. of the brain”.



















The researchers sought to understand what mental fatigue really is. Unlike computers and machines, which work nonstop, the brain does not have the same ability to produce and acquire new information, and requires rest.

To prove this, scientists used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (a research technique that investigates magnetic properties of atomic nuclei) to monitor brain chemistry over the course of a working day. Two groups of people were analyzed: one that needed to think a lot and one that had cognitive tasks considered easier.

The conclusion was that signs of fatigue, such as reduced pupil dilation, were present only in the most demanding group at work. These workers also opted for short-term, low-effort rewards throughout the day.

Inevitably, these individuals had higher levels of glutamate – the most abundant amino acid in the central nervous system that plays a role in learning and memory – at synapses in the brain’s prefrontal cortex.

With the analysis of this study combined with previous trials, the researchers conclude that cognitive control is more complicated when everyday situations require more mental effort.

But is there a way around our brain’s limited ability to think hard? Pessiglione is pessimistic: “I would use good old-fashioned recipes, such as rest and sleep. There is good evidence that glutamate is cleared from synapses during sleep.”

The author also advises people to avoid making important decisions when they are very tired.

In the future, researchers hope to discover why the prefrontal cortex seems especially susceptible to glutamate buildup and fatigue. Another point is to assess whether the same markers of fatigue in the brain can predict people’s health conditions, such as depression or cancer.



Does commuting to and from work count as exercise? See myths and truths about physical activities



