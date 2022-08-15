Palmeiras’ chances of being champion rise to 73%, and Flamengo with 13% challenges him on Sunday | statistical spy

There are six games that the leader Palmeiras and the new vice-leader Flamengo only win in the Brasileirão. At the end of the 22nd round, the chances of Palmeiras being champion rose from 65% to 73%, and those of Flamengo, from 9% to 13%. The two teams face each other next Sunday, at Allianz Parque.

After the defeat at home in the derby against the leader and arch-rivals, the chances of Corinthians being Brazilian champion this year dropped from 3.7% to 1%, just as when losing to Internacional, Fluminense saw their chances drop in one round from 10.3% to 4.9%, while Inter’s potential to take the title rose from 1.2% to 1.9%. Defeated by Flamengo, Athletico-PR had their title odds reduced from 5.4% to 2%.

With each round, the dispute becomes more centered on Palmeiras and Flamengo, and as the duo comes on an incredible series of triumphs, a competitor can see their chances decrease even if they win. That’s what happened with Atlético-MG, who overcame Coritiba, but saw their title chances drop from 4.5% after the last round to 4.3% now. That’s because with each round that passes, there are fewer games and points to play, which reduces the margin for teams to take the lead in the classification from Palmeiras.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed 89,135 shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,639 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the goal expectation (xG) , internationally consolidated metric. The data serve as a parameter to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each match to be played, which results in the percentages shown below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 72.6% Flamengo 13.0% Fluminense 4.9% Atlético-MG 4.3% Atletico-PR 2.0% International 1.9% Corinthians 1.0% Sao Paulo 0.1% Bragantino 0.1% saints 0.1%

Despite currently being third in the Brasileirão ranking, Corinthians has a lower statistical potential for a title than Fluminense and other competitors for some reasons. For example: in the three home matches, Corinthians averaged 14.3 shots per match, but needed 21.5 shots to score a goal. Their offensive efficiency has been dropping, while Fluminense scored a goal every 9.7 attempts, Athletico-PR, every 6.0, and Internacional, a goal every 5.2 completions. The league ranking shows what the team has done in the past, recent efficiency indicates what the future potential is.

If the title chances today are very concentrated in Palmeiras, with Flamengo unfolding to keep hopes, the chances of qualification for Libertadores 2023 are open to more candidates. For the four direct spots to the group stage, 11 teams have a more than 1% chance.

When also considering the two extra spots for the selective phases, there are 14 teams with more than 1% chance of going to the Libertadores. Even Fortaleza, which has just left the relegation zone and is a strong candidate to become the first team to remain in Serie A after finishing the first round in last place, today has a 1.5% chance of getting one of these vacancies, a percentage that will increase if Fortaleza keeps the current momentum: the team has only lost one of the last seven games, with four wins and two draws. This is how it works: the odds reflect the current moment, increase if the campaign improves and decrease if the results are bad. They vary with each game played.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club G4 Odds Odds of G6 palm trees 98.3% 99.8% Flamengo 73.3% 90.4% Fluminense 57.0% 81.5% Atlético-MG 52.5% 78.9% Atletico-PR 38.5% 66.7% International 34.4% 63.5% Corinthians 27.4% 55.3% Sao Paulo 6.1% 19.1% Bragantino 5.5% 17.2% saints 4.3% 14.2% America-MG 1.8% 7.2% Ceará 0.3% 2.0% Strength 0.3% 1.5% Botafogo 0.2% 1.2% Goiás 0.1% 0.6% cuiabá 0 0.4% Atlético-GO 0 0.2% Hawaii 0 0.1% coritiba 0 0.1% Youth 0 0

From what they have been producing attacks and defenses of each team, nine teams are having greater difficulty to remain in Serie A in 2023. Juventude, Coritiba, Atlético-GO and Avaí are the ones that today have less chances of following in the elite.

But Atlético-GO is a different case, as the campaigns in the Copa do Brasil and in the Sudamericana indicate that the team has much greater potential than it has been showing so far in the Brasileirão. As has been happening with Fortaleza, it is to be expected that Atlético-GO will have better results when it stops playing three competitions in parallel and is more focused on the Brazilian Championship, since today it has more chances of title in the cups than in the running points. .

Again: the future potential is calculated from the defensive and defensive performances presented in the Brasileirão, where Atlético-GO is doing poorly, although in other competitions it demonstrates the necessary capacity to evolve.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% Flamengo 99.9% Fluminense 99.9% Atlético-MG 99.9% Atletico-PR 99.9% International 99.9% Corinthians 99.9% Sao Paulo 98.3% Bragantino 98.2% saints 97.6% America-MG 94.1% Botafogo 76.1% Strength 67.7% Ceará 67.1% Goiás 66.6% cuiabá 62.2% Hawaii 56.6% Atlético-GO 47.5% coritiba 43.3% Youth 8.1%

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the data analysis that has as a reference 89,135 shots registered by the Espião Statístico in 3,639 Brasileirões games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances for teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance for clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.