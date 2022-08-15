‘Pantanal’: furious, Marcelo shocks the family with revelation

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will shock the family by revealing to Renato (Gabriel Santana) who is not your brother.

Tudo will start when Tenório (Murilo Benício), still without knowing the truth, became increasingly suspicious of the relationship between Marcelo and Guta (Julia Dalavia). One day, the villain will have a big fight with the two.

On another occasion, Renato will be playing cards with his father. At this moment, the couple will arrive, leaving Tenório uncomfortable. He will get up and go to his room without giving an explanation. Guta will then ask what happened.

– The repentant sinner spoke – Renato will answer, cruelly.

– We are not in sin.

– It’s only half a sin, isn’t it? After all, you are only half-brothers – he will tease.

Marcelo will be furious and will threaten to attack his brother, who will not be intimidated and will face him. Zuleica (Aline Borges) will appear to separate them. Out of his mind, Marcelo will say:

– The only good thing about all this is knowing that this shit is not my brother!

– What did he say? – Asked Renato, shocked.

