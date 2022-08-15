‘Pantanal’: José Lucas will break off his engagement with Érica at the foot of the altar; understand how it will be | wetland

In ‘Pantanal’, Érica and José are no longer getting married — Photo: Globo
about to marry Erica (Marcela Fetter), already in the church, José Lucas will find out that the bride suffered a miscarriage.
“My God, let’s go to the hospital soon”, he will say, startled by the news.
Marcela Fetter and Gisela Reimann talk about Erica’s relationship with her father
🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:
“This happened last week”, she will inform, leaving the groom in complete shock. “I started to feel a very strong pain and I had a bleeding”.
“And you didn’t tell me anything?”, he will ask.
“I wish I had told you, but you and my dad were so involved. You looked so happy that…”
“What did you think you needed to lie to me?”
“I didn’t want to hide anything from you, but… But I was afraid”, she will say.
“You did well… In having told me the truth, Érica… You did very well”, will reply José Lucas.
“We can no longer hold this ceremony!” interrupted Ibraim, who already knew about the abortion. “The guests will start to leave.”
“Do you care more about the guests or your daughter?”, José Lucas will ask.
Gshow in Pantanal: new pawn on Zé Leôncio’s farm and Maria Marruá spoiler
From there, José Lucas gives up his life in São Paulo with them and his marriage to Erica. With that, he will return to the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), where he will update everyone on the latest events and will be welcomed with open arms by his father.
“Sorry for the word, José Lucas, but from what you’re telling us, you got away with one of those”, commented Mrs. Mariana (Selma Egrei).
“There were so many lies in that family, Dona Mariana, so much staggering, that, in the midst of it all, I didn’t even know who I was anymore”, he will answer.
“You are my son… A Leoncio. And he is more than welcome at your house again”, says José Leôncio.