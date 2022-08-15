Pará has 2 confirmed cases and 21 investigated

Monkeypox is an infection that commonly occurs in forested regions of Central and West Africa. Cases reported in Europe, the United States, Canada and Australia appear to be unrelated to African regions, which may indicate possible community transmission of the virus.

Last Saturday (13) the first case of Smallpox of Monkeys in Belém was confirmed. He is a 40-year-old male patient with a history of travel to a city where the infection was already registered.

+ Belém has first confirmed case of monkeypox

In a note, the Pará Health Department (Sespa) reported 21 suspected cases of the disease are being investigated in Pará. Patients with symptoms are being monitored and monitored by municipal health departments.

The municipalities are: Parauapebas (5), Santarém (6), Ananindeua (3) Belém (4), São Miguel do Guamá (1), Paragominas (1) and Castanhal (1).

See the full Sespa note:

The Health Department informs that there are 2 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Pará, residents of the municipality of Belém and that 1 case was discarded in the municipality of Parauapebas. Another 21 suspected cases are still under investigation, reported by: Parauapebas (5), Santarém (6), Ananindeua (3) Belém (4), São Miguel do Guamá (1), Paragominas (1) and Castanhal (1). The follow-up and monitoring of patients are carried out by the municipal health departments. SESPA points out that confirmed cases are imported from other states and that there is no local transmission.

SEE TOO:

+ Pará: to adhere or not to the independence of Brazil? Understand.

+ Jader presents a project to expand the Paulo Gustavo Law