Paula Thomaz’s ex-fiancé reveals terrible night he lived with her

Paula Thomaz was convicted of a brutal crime that shocked Brazil.

Marcos Santosex-fiancé of Paula Thomazwas surprised by the personality of the woman convicted of the murder of Daniella Perezdaughter of the writer Gloria Perez which happened in 1992.

the ex-fiancé of Paula Thomaz said he met the woman when they studied together and got engaged very quickly. The suspicious behavior started when he started refusing financial help from her father. “She would fight and start scratching me, aggressiveness”, detailed Marcos Santos.

the ex-fiancé of Paula Thomaz has nothing to do with the murder, but his testimony about the personality of the ex-partner of William of Padua it was a kick for the experts involved in the case.

in the documentary Brutal Pactgives HBO Maxhe said that their engagement took place between one of the Paula Thomaz and William of Padua.

“I felt that Paula was very possessive, I broke up with her. [Falei] ‘I am free, what I want to have is mine, with my own sweat, no matter what your father wants to buy, I’m leaving for Teresópolis’. She threw herself in front of a bus.”revealed Marcos Santos, who managed to pull it out in time to avoid an accident.

“Emotional imbalance is very high. Sometimes she would fight and start scratching me, aggressiveness so. I know that Guilherme was up for anything”, highlighted it.

BOMBASTIC REVELATIONS

Marcos Santos who came to study and live daily with the two condemned for the death of Daniella Perezmade more bombastic revelations about the brutal crime that shocked Brazil.

“What I needed to do, I do, sexually, with anyone, anything. I’ll do it to get where I want”, reproduced the ex-fiancé of Paula of what would have been a kind of prophecy of the murder of Daniella Perez. This sentence was said by padua.

The woman convicted of the crime ended up with William of Padua back in the 1990s, when he changed the version about the night of the murder of Daniella and stated that he did everything alongside his then wife, who always denied having participated in the crime.

Evidence during the investigations, however, caused the popular jury to find her guilty by four votes to three. The sentence came out in May 1997: 18 years and six months in prison. Because of the law’s permissions, she was in jail for six years and was released on parole in November 1999. Currently, Paula Thomaz have a clean slate.

She married in 2001 to the lawyer Sergio Rodrigues Peixoto and changed its name, becoming Paula Nogueira Peixoto. The two are together and are the parents of two children. Philipher son with William from Paduawas adopted by his stepfather and had no contact with his father.

According to information from TV News, the current husband of Paula Thomaz went to court to try to prevent the seizure of the apartment where he lives with his wife. The request was filed due to the conviction that determined the payment of R$ 300 thousand to Gloria Perezmother of Daniellaas an indemnity because of the brutal crime.