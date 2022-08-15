Paulinho forwards termination with Bayer Leverkusen and can close with Brazilian giant

Considered one of the great promises of Brazil when he emerged with the colors of Vasco, Paulinho can return to the country still in this window. The player belongs to Bayer Leverkusen, but asked to leave the team.

Paulinho arrived at the German club in 2018, still very young. In 2020, however, the player suffered a serious injury that undoubtedly hampered, even if a little, his development. The player spent almost a year off the pitch.

Now, at the height of his 22 years, the striker has communicated to the board of the German team that he is dissatisfied and wants to leave the club. The decision tends to be accepted by the European team, which did not make a point of trying to convince the athlete to stay.

Even according to the German newspaper BILD, both parties are close to reaching an agreement for a friendly termination of the contract, which would leave the Brazilian free to sign with any team he wants.

Two Brazilian clubs are interested in Paulinho

The source still ‘spins’ that Paulinho’s destiny may be Brazilian football. This is because, at the moment, Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras have been monitoring their situation closely and even have the financial resources to pay their salary salaries.

However, the transfer window for Brazilian football closes today (15th), and if the player’s situation is not resolved, his arrival for this season will become impossible for clubs.