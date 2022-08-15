Paulo Gustavo’s widower poses with his children and vents

Paulo Gustavo’s widower publishes with his children and makes an emotional outburst about paternity

the comedian’s widower Paulo Gustavothe dermatologist Thales Bretas, enchanted internet users by publishing a beautiful record of their children and moved to talk about paternity. The artist left early leaving two beautiful heirs. The boys are the fruits of her relationship with the doctor with whom she made her union official in 2015.

Shortly after, the two decided to fulfill a big dream: to be parents! To fulfill this wish, the celebrities decided to use an in vitro fertilization (IVF) process. They turned to two surrogates and genetic material from the same anonymous donor, who is the mother of both brothers.

Little Romeo and Gael were born in very close dates and due to the physical similarity, many think that the boys are twins. In the last week, the widower of Paulo Gustavo celebrated the children’s birthday in a beautiful and luxurious dream party. Romeo turned three years old on August 3rd. The youngest Gael, on the other hand, turned three on August 13, just 10 days after his little brother.

This Sunday morning (14), Thales Bretas began the celebration of “Father’s Day” moving followers with a beautiful publication about raising children with the comedian. Paulo Gustavo.

The dermatologist posed with Gael and Romeu in his arms and made a beautiful and long outburst about paternity. In the caption, he said: “Being a father and having a family was my biggest life project. Since I was a child, I dreamed of constituting what gave me the basis of everything, the institution that taught me love,” he said.

The doctor even made a point of remembering his love for the comedian. “I found the ideal partner, who dreamed like me, with the same principles and lots of love to give. And so we made our nest, with two parents, two boys and a lot of affection!”, declared Thales.

At the end of his report, the dermatologist reinforced that it has not been easy to raise the heirs alone, however, all the challenge pays off in the end. “I know that romanticizing on the internet is corny and even misleading: being a father is not just flowers! It’s hard as hell! Challenging… but what in life is achieved without challenges? The bigger the obstacles, the more valuable the prize!” He even declared himself to the little ones saying that Gale and Romeo are his treasures and that he loves them very much.

Tell us what you think!