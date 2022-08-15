Paulo Roberto Costa, former Petrobras director and Lava Jato whistleblower, dies

Died this Saturday (13), at the age of 68, the former director of Supply at Petrobras Paulo Roberto Costa. He was one of the main targets of Operation Lava Jato and the first whistleblower during the investigations. Costa was being treated for pancreatic cancer and could not resist the evolution of the disease.

The former director of the state-owned oil company was arrested in 2014, when investigations into the operation began, aimed at carrying out fraudulent contracts with the company. He was convicted of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization.

Investigations showed that he had embezzled R$358 million in contracts when he was in office. Sentenced by the Justice of Paraná to more than 70 years of imprisonment, Paulo Roberto Costa left the jail three years after being arrested, due to the collaboration agreement he signed with the Justice.

The agreement allowed the reduction of the sentence in exchange for the presentation of facts and documents that prove the involvement of other people in the scheme. He confessed to the crimes, said he regretted it and reported that the diverted funds were passed on to politicians from parties such as the PP, PT and PMDB. Costa revealed that the funds were also used to finance electoral campaigns.





Costa’s management at Petrobras began in 2004, appointed by former deputy José Janene, and lasted until 2012. Days after being arrested in Lava Jato, he obtained a habeas corpus, but the action was suspended and the former director was arrested. again. Two months later, he decided to accept the plea bargain to reduce his sentence.