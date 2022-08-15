Paulo Vieira invites Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello to dance a classic from É o Tchan in Domingão’s “Battle of Lip Sync”

Paulo Vieira faced Letícia Colin in the first episode of “Batalha de Lip Sync”, part of “Domingão com Huck”, and entered the stage in style

Paulo Vieira and Letícia Colin were the first to participate in the “Battle of Lip Sync”, from “Domingão com Huck”, this Sunday (14). The duo faced each other in a fun competition where they needed to dub classics by Brazilian and international artists, always interpreting with the help of choreography and a lot of swing.

On your first entry into the program, Paulo encouraged the audience by choosing a song by the Bahian band É o Tchan, and did not save: to help him, he called the two dancers of the group, Scheila Carvalho and Sheila Mello, who did the choreography on stage with him. The moment was widely commented on social media during the show.

Luciano Huck talked to the two dancers and recalled that both were chosen for É o Tchan in contests held on “Domingão do Faustão”, presented by Fausto Silva in the 90s. “Being on Carvalho’s side is always a joy”, said Sheila Mello about his namesake, who returned the compliment.

Frame is success on the web

In your first song, Leticia Colin chose to interpret a song by Ney Matogrosso. In the second round, both returned with international songs: while the actress presented her version of “Oops! I Did It Again”, by Britney Spears (with choreography on stage), Paulo Vieira surprised and performed Elsa’s theme song in the movie “Frozen”, and delivered a killer performance.

The “Battle of Lip Sync” painting was imported from the United States for “Domingão com Huck”, and had its debut today. In addition to the guests, who face each other in the dubbing, comedian Rafael Portugal participates in the game with comments about the performances. The attraction became one of the most talked about on social networks overnight.