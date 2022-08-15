Paysandu athlete “gets it cheap” with Remo after elimination

There’s no way to avoid it! The classic between Clube do Remo and Paysandu is marked by a lot of rivalry and, mainly, mockery. Even when the match ends in a draw, there are those who find something to provoke their rival. And an elimination would certainly not lack provocation. just like the fans, the Boogeyman joined the wave and provoked Leão Azul after the elimination in Série C of the Brazilian.

However, it didn’t stop there. The jokes were extended to the players and one of them was goalkeeper Elias Curzel, reserve at Lobo. In a place that appears to be a restaurant, he begins by telling a fisherman’s story, where he would have to travel by plane. According to him, the backpack, the boat passed the x-ray and guess who didn’t? The “Remo”, in allusion to the classifieds for the second phase of the Terceirona.

Elias made fun of Remo’s elimination | (Photo: John Wesley/Paysandu)

It’s a good thing Elias Curzel is a goalkeeper and doesn’t depend on the universe of jokes for a living, but he couldn’t let the joke pass, like a good old uproarious fan, who likes to provoke his rival. Fiel liked the mockery and the video on Twitter had 100 shares, 300 likes and countless comments on the profile of an Albiceleste fan.

Check out the video: