Pedro Bial makes a very rare appearance with his five children

Pedro Bial’s wife publishes rare photo of her husband with their 5 children and enchants

the journalist Pedro Bial appeared in a rare record alongside her five children. The photo was shown by the presenter’s wife, who is also a journalist. Maria Prata. The two have been married since 2015. They are proud parents of two beautiful little girls. The couple’s eldest daughter is called Laura and is four years old, while the youngest Dora is two years old.

Both the presenter and the wife are very discreet about their personal lives. In their profiles on social networks, journalists preferentially use them to publicize their professional work. However, the wife of Pedro Bial he still makes some exceptions and occasionally shares special moments with his daughters, but always avoiding showing the girls’ faces.

In addition to the girls, the presenter is the father of 5 more children. The eldest is called Ana, and is 34 years old, she is the result of Bial’s marriage to journalist Renée Castelo Branco. The famous still has two more children by heart from this relationship: João and Marina. Theo, 23, is the result of his former marriage with actress Giulia Gam. The youngest boy, José Pedro, is 18 years old. The young man is the son of Pedro Bial and filmmaker Isabel Diegues.

This Sunday afternoon (14), the wife of Pedro Bial, in celebration of Father’s Day, published a very rare record of the journalist with his children. In the image, you can see the smiling presenter with his youngest daughter still a baby on his lap next to the other children.

In the caption Maria Prata declares herself to her husband. “And happy Father’s Day to this guy here who is THE guy for all these people. (Yes, every year I repeat the photo, because bringing these people together in the same city is an almost impossible task!)”, Maria said.

In the comments, fans of the couple enjoyed the family moment and left many loving messages in the publication. A follower wished: “Happy Father’s Day”. Another netizen snapped: “I thought he had 2 adult female daughters. Beautiful photograph!”. And yet a third said, “Congratulations.”

