Pedro in the national team, confusion with Gabigol and Oscar: Flamengo’s week

Credit: Gabigol, from Flamengo – Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Oscar’s friend makes revelations about the midfielder’s loan to Flamengo and guesses

Flamengo is increasingly distant from midfielder Oscar. This is because the lack of clearance of the Shanghai Port (CHN) has been seen as irreducible. And with that, pessimism about the progress of the process has affected even the athlete’s friends. After fighting for the permanence of Pedro and Gabigol, in addition to bringing several reinforcements in the ball market, Fla has the Brazilian as the newest target of the transfer window.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, a personal friend of the player took that line and said what Flamengo fans didn’t want to hear.

“It’s difficult… Oscar in Flamengo was cold”, explained the source close to the athlete to the reporter. “I think it will work. The Chinese don’t want to release him at all”, revealed Oscar’s friend.

Flamengo runs over Athletico and continues in the hunt for leader Palmeiras

With an impressive 5-0 rout against Athletico-PR, Flamengo took the second place in the Brasileirão Série A and continues to look for the leader Palmeiras. The team had Pedro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta entering only in the middle of the second half and they participated in only 1 goal of the red-black.

Pedro summoned by Tite?

Cléber Xavier, Tite’s assistant since 2001 and who also plays in the Brazilian national team, did not stop talking about Pedro and Hulk, in addition to other players listed on the list, in an interview with the podcast ‘Mind The Grass.’.

“They are on our wide watch list. Pedro is unique, he is a pivot, he has a header, he is good for a game with very low opponents. It presents very good alternative. The Hulk has played a lot from the side, today he plays from the inside. He is a player who needs space, but he has a high quality shot in front of the goalkeeper. A powerful kick”, said the assistant coach of Tite’s Brazilian team.

Gabigol gets into trouble with fans

Gabigol, striker and idol of Flamengo, was involved in a fight with fans in a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro. Shirt 9 refused a boy’s autograph and the problem escalated when the child’s father and the player got into an argument.

Pedro’s partner and responsible for several goals for Fla in the season, Gabigol’s refusal was not well digested by the child’s father, who ended up getting excited about the player’s attitude and uttered some words that took shirt 9 seriously. According to the Metrópoles website, security intervened to put an end to the confusion.