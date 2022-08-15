Pedro Scooby celebrates Father’s Day with his children and shares his wife’s ultrasound: “Proud to be a father”

Surfer is the parents of three children, fruits of his union with actress and former model Luana Piovani, and celebrates the arrival of another heir

Surfer and former BBB Pedro Scooby celebrated this Father’s Day Sunday (14) with his fans by sharing his first son ultrasound with model Cíntia Dicker. He, who is already the father of Dom, 10 years old, and the twins Bem and Liz, 5, fruits of his union with actress and former model Luana Piovani, spent the day with the children and celebrates the arrival of more an heir.

Scooby shared on his official Instagram account the image of his wife performing an ultrasound: “Modesty aside, but if there’s one thing I’m proud of in this life, it’s being a father! Congratulations to all fathers… And mothers who are also fathers!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. The surfer shared an album with images and a video traveling with the little ones.

It’s just that the last week was one of celebrations for Pedro Scooby. He celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday the 10th, when he filled the Bar do Chefe, managed by his brother, João Vianna. “Today will be my birthday and whoever is there will enjoy many surprises”, he shared in a video in Stories. The athlete’s admirers even created an unofficial invitation to the event.

Scooby and Luana Piovani separated in March 2019 after eight years of relationship. He and Cíntia Dicker have been together since February 2020, when they assumed the relationship. In her first pregnancy, the model declared that she is having a lot of support from her husband, despite the fact that she is in a moment of a lot of work after the success with the BBB 22.