Petrobras announces further reduction in the price of gasoline | Economy

Petrobras announced this Monday (15) that it will reduce the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.85%. As of Tuesday (16), the price of a liter will go from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter.

The prices of other fuels were not changed.

The liter of gasoline is sold to distributors at R$ 3.71 since the last reduction, on July 29. In the year, the fuel still accumulates high of 14.24%.

In July, gasoline was on average 15.48% cheaper at pumps, according to data from the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In 12 months, however, it still accumulated a high of 5.64%. The drop in prices in the month was mainly driven by the imposition of a limit on the rates of ICMS, a state tax levied on fuel.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, says the state-owned company in a note.