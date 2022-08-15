Petrobras expects ‘series of reductions’ in prices

THE Petrobras reduced by more than 4% the diesel price sold at its refineries, from R$5.41 to R$5.19. The measure is valid from this Friday, 12, and is the second consecutive cut in a week.

High-ranking sources at the state-owned company say that the company’s command foresees several reductions in fuels in the coming weeks. The strategy, however, divides the collegiate from the oil company while it benefits the government.

The price drop was announced yesterday last Thursday, the 11th, precisely on the day that thousands of protesters gathered in defense of democracy and redemocratization. President Jair Bolsonaro has been exploring measures like this to divert voters’ attention.

“Today, a very important act took place on behalf of Brazil and of great relevance to the Brazilian people: Petrobras once again reduced the price of diesel,” Bolsonaro wrote on his social network, without citing the movement.

“The reduction represents a drop of R$ 0.22 per liter. This month accumulates a reduction of R$ 0.42 per liter of diesel. We are already among the countries with the lowest average fuel price in the world, in the current scenario”, he added.

Government officials did something similar on the networks. The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira; the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida; and the head of the Communications portfolio, Fábio Faria, mentioned the reduction in fuel.

New price readjustments must continue so that Bolsonaro can contain inflation less than two months before re-elections, campaign strategists believe. The current president’s objective is to increase his popularity so that he can defeat former president Lula in October.

external scenario

In addition to government pressure, the recent drop in oil prices on the international market boosted Petrobras’ decision. However, prices are volatile and Brent is currently close to $100.

Even so, diesel sold in Brazil is 6% more expensive than abroad. “The market is very volatile and the tendency is for diesel prices to rise. All you have to do is look at the price curve”, countered Sergio Araujo, president of Abicom.

Petrobras said in a statement that the cut “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without the transfer to domestic prices of the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.