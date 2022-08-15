Petrobras (PETR4) announces a reduction of almost 5% in the price of gasoline, valid from Tuesday

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced a new reduction in the price of gasoline, valid from next Tuesday (16).

The average sale price of gasoline A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$3.71 to R$3.53 per liter, a reduction of R$0.18 per liter, or 4.85%.

Considering the mandatory blending of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 2.70, on average, to R$ 2.57 for each liter sold at the pump, or a drop of 4.81%.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the international rate. exchange rate”, Petrobras said in a note.

The company maintained the value of diesel, after having cut the value of fuel to distributors last week, in the second reduction in August.

After a rise in fuel prices throughout the year, oil is operating at lower levels, with the market focusing on demand, which could be impacted by the global economic slowdown.

Earlier this Monday afternoon, Brent fell 4% on concerns about consumption in China, after the release of weak economic data.

The current management of the president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, has lived with a reduction in the prices of oil and derivatives in the international market. Since he assumed the presidency of the company, on June 28, the price of a barrel of Brent type has fallen by about 20%.

According to reports from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), since July 26, gasoline sold in Brazil was more expensive than abroad, with differences ranging from 7 to 43 cents per litre.

According to the most recent report, this Monday, on Friday the difference was, on average, 33 cents. This reduction of 18 cents, therefore, still makes domestic gasoline more expensive compared to foreign prices.

Maintaining the same or higher prices in the domestic market is important to maintain the attractiveness of the sale of fuel to Brazil by importers, since the country is not self-sufficient in production.

(with Reuters)

