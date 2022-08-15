PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) will ask for royalty reduction; CSN (CSNA3) and IRB (IRBR3) will release balance sheets and more news

The corporate news on Monday (15) highlights PetroRecôncavo (RECV3), which will ask for a reduction in royalties.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) had a net income of R$ 1.401 billion in the second quarter of the year, down 45% compared to the same period in 2021.

Cemig, in turn, saw net income fall 97.44% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, to R$49.876 million.

The season for publicizing the results of Brazilian companies reaches its final stretch this Monday (15th). CSN (CSNA3), IRB (IRBR3), Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Nubank (NUBR33) are some of the highlights among the latest companies to publish results.

It should be noted that, according to information from the Brazil Journal on Friday, citing sources, the reinsurer IRB should announce a capital increase next Monday to avoid falling below the minimum capital requirements of the sector regulator. The value of the transaction can be between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.5 billion, depending on the value that is fixed per share, around R$ 1 each, with an approximate discount of 50% in relation to the closing of the trading session. Friday, R$ 2.30, according to the publication.

Petroreconcavo (RECV3)

Petrorecôncaco (RECV3) will seek a reduction in royalties to the legal minimum of 5% of its fields and subsidiaries characterized as marginal fields. According to the company, Resolution of the ANP – National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels – nº 877, of May 16, 2022, provides for the classification of marginal fields for onshore fields that meet one or more of the following criteria: total production up to 900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed); total production of up to 1,800 boed for natural gas fields; total production up to 1,350 boed and API grade below 22; or BSW greater than ninety-eight percent.

On August 5, 2022, the ANP Collegiate Board of Directors Meeting No. 1097 approved the result of the first analysis of the classification of oil and natural gas fields that have marginal economy or production based on ANP Resolution No. 877/2022, classifying 51 concessions of the company and its subsidiaries as marginal fields.

According to the state-owned company, the result was negatively impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$ 890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by Furnas to SPE Santo Antônio Energia. In the quarter, the recording of R$ 694 million in Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PCLD) related to the delinquency of the distributor Amazonas Energia also weighed.

Cemig’s net income (CMIG4) fell 97.44% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, to R$49.876 million, impacted by the provision of R$1.405 billion made to comply with the provisions of Law 14,385 /2022, which governs the return of tax credits related to the collection of PIS and Cofins on the basis of calculation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). In the year through June, Cemig’s profit reached R$ 1.505 billion, a decrease of 36.45% on an annual basis of comparison.

In a statement, the company informed that it awaits the regulation of the Law by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and evaluates with legal advisors possible future actions related to the issue.

The company’s net revenue in the second quarter grew 11.7% to R$ 8.213 billion, and in the first half the company recorded revenue of R$ 16.060, an increase of 11.0%. Between April and June, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Ebitda) adjusted by the exclusion of non-recurring items, grew 37.02% on an annual basis of comparison, to R$ 1.809 billion.

Cosan (CSAN3) recorded adjusted net income of R$53.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 94.6% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

Without taking into account the adjustments, the loss would have been R$ 125 million in the second quarter, compared to a positive figure of R$ 996.6 million in the same period of the previous year. According to the company, the performance was impacted by additional financial expenses, with no cash effect, in the corporate, and by the high interest rate that, consequently, increased the cost of indebtedness in all the group’s businesses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 4.144 billion in 2Q22, a 34.5% increase compared to 2Q21.

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3)

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) recorded net income of R$ 233.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 64.1% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

The company attributes the profit growth to the expansion of Ebitda in the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$357.1 million in 2Q22, an increase of 113.6% compared to 2Q21.

Mobly (MBLY3) posted a net loss of BRL 27.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) against a net loss of BRL 17 million in 2Q21, a growth of 63.9%, said the e-commerce company of furniture and decoration.

“The market remains challenging in 2Q22, with global furniture and decoration e-commerce companies being affected by the normalization after the pandemic, with lower demand, still high inflation, high household indebtedness and

difficult comparisons compared to 2Q21 and 2Q20, impacting a 15.6% drop in GMV [volume bruto de mercadorias] versus 2Q20 and a drop of 16.0% versus 2Q21”, he pointed out.

Tegra

Tegra recorded net income of R$ 47 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 88% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Friday (12).

Net revenue totaled BRL 377 million in the second quarter of this year, a decline of 11.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Brisanet (BRIT3)

Brisanet’s net loss (BRIT3) was R$1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing a profit of R$9.5 million from the same stage of 2021.

Net revenue totaled BRL 236.6 million in the second quarter of this year, a 39% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

PDG Realty (PDGR3) recorded net income of R$352 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing the loss from the same stage of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$5.7 million in 2Q22, compared to negative Ebitda of R$103.9 million in the same period of the previous year.

Eldorado Brazil

Eldorado Brasil closed the second quarter of 2022 with a net profit of R$703 million, down 39.4% from the same period last year.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$ 1.075 billion, which represented an increase of 6.5% on the same basis of comparison, while the Ebitda margin went from 64.3% to 58 .7% between quarters.

Hail (SLED4)

The Saraiva bookstore (SLED4), undergoing judicial reorganization, recorded an adjusted net loss of R$ 21.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a 12% reduction in relation to the loss of the same period in 2021, the company said in this report. Friday (12).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was negative by R$9.7 million in 2Q22, compared to negative R$19 million in 2Q21, an improvement of 49%.

Invepar ([ativo=IVPR3])

Invepar (IVPR3) reduced its net loss in 2Q22 to R$122.9 million against R$445 million in losses.

Dimed (PNVL3) will pay interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$8 million, representing a total amount of R$0.05381962 for each common share. The base date for payment is August 22 and credit will be made on August 31.

CPFL (CPFE3)

CPFL (CPFE3) submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) a request for registration of a public offer for the acquisition of common and preferred shares issued by Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica – CEEE-T for conversion of registration as a publicly-held company before the CVM as a securities issuer, from category “A” to category “B”.

Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) approved the 3rd issue of incentivized debentures, which will be subject to public distribution with restricted efforts, under the regime of firm placement guarantee for the total amount of the issue, which is R$350 million.

Laser Space (ESPA3)

Espaço Laser (ESPA3) approved the issuance of R$ 615 million in debentures, with a maturity of three years.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) approved the termination of the share buyback program issued by the company, approved by the Board of Directors on June 30, 2022. Through this, 371,300 common shares were acquired, which will be held in treasury to support grants within the scope of the long-term incentive program for Kepler Weber executives, cancellation, retention in treasury or disposal.

Southern Cross (CSED3)

The board of directors of Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional (CSED3) approved a share buyback program of up to 6% of the share capital.

Paranapanema (PMAM3)

Paranapanema (PMAM3) recorded a net loss of R$562.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), due to the strong impact of the exchange rate variation on debt and other US dollar balance sheet positions.

Padtec ([ativo=PDTC3)

A Padtec (PDTC3) reverteu o lucro de R$ 11,7 milhões do segundo trimestre de 2021 para um prejuízo de R$ 4,4 milhões no 2T22.

Mobly ([ativo=MBLY3])

Mobly (MBLY3) increased its net loss by 7.6% and achieved losses of R$27.8 million in the second quarter of the year.

Eucatex (EUCA4)

Eucatex recorded recurring net income of R$ 40.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 57% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$118.7 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 10.8% compared to 2Q21.

Igua ([ativo=IGSN3])

Iguá Saneamento recorded a net loss of R$172.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a profit of R$2.3 million from the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$135.2 million in 1Q22, an increase of 188.5% compared to 1Q21.

