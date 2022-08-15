PIS/Pasep has R$ 25 billion waiting for workers

O PIS/Pasep has become a recurring subject on government agendas, because the team continues to have to remind the worker that he has the values ​​to receive. And this time they are especially warning people with old benefit quotas to receive. The old quotas refer to the years 1971 to 1988.

See also: Worked between 1971 and 1988? You can withdraw PIS/Pasep

Therefore, those who were working during that period will be able to receive this money. The work has to be formal, that is, the person had to be registered at that time, whether for the public or private sector.

The possibility of withdrawing this money is a novelty, since at the time the only way to keep the amount was in retirement or in the event of a serious illness.

This only changed in 2019, when a provisional measure was created so that all people registered in the fund were entitled to collect these amounts.

The problem is that perhaps many people have no idea that they have this money to receive, as the government has realized that there are still a huge number of workers or former taxpayers who are not going after the values.

As seen in the records, there are more than BRL 24 billion for redemption that are currently sitting in the bank. Also according to the government, it appears that about 10 million people who can withdraw the amounts have not yet done so.

The time to chase is not infinite, but there is still time for people to enter the rescue process.

The amounts will be available until 2025, which is quite a lot, but after that time all the money will be lostunlike other benefits paid by the government where, after the deadline, they are returned to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) account or can be withdrawn in another situation.

In fact, it will belong to the Union, as the government itself has already explained. The point is that there will be nothing that can be done. If in 2025 the person has not collected the money, he will really be without it permanently.

Remembering that anyone who wants to know if they have right benefit, you can just go to a Caixa branch or a lottery shop. The person can also use Caixa’s or Banco do Brasil’s means of communication to find out, as well as using the FGTS application.

And if you, in addition to being entitled to the amount, are also a Caixa account holder, there are chances that the credit was carried out automatically. Those who have the Citizen Card should pay attention, as the withdrawal can be done at the self-understanding, lottery and correspondents of Caixa Aqui.