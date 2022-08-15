At the beginning of August, around BRL 53,109,294.38 were settled via Pix. Prior to that, the largest amount was BRL 45,050,652.52.

The Central Bank released a new record in the number of transactions made via Pix. In short, there were almost 90 million financial transactions made in a single day. In total, Pix handled more than R$53.1 billion. In this way, this means of payment reached a historic mark. Below, check out the details.

Pix hit an unbelievable level in just one day: more than 50 billion!

Overall, 89,999,414 transactions were made via Pix in just 24 hours. This number is the highest ever recorded by the Central Bank, since the system debuted on November 16, 2020.

Prior to that date, Pix’s record settled in a single day was 76,398,122 — reached on July 6, 2022. In addition to registering the highest number of transactions to date, the payment method also reached its highest mark. in moved values.

This is said, because on August 5th, approximately R$ 53,109,294.38 were settled. Prior to that, the highest amount was BRL 45,050,652.52, recorded on June 6, 2022. Compared to previous daily records, Pix grew 15.1% in the number of transactions, and 15.2% in amounts settled .

The increase in use on the platform may be related to the payday of many companies in the country, as it was also the fifth working day of August.

Number of registered keys

Another number that points to the growth of adhesion to Pix is ​​the number of registered keys. According to data from the Directory of Transactional Account Identifiers (DICT) there are already more than 478 million keys registered on the platform. Furthermore, 190 million are made up of random keys.

Pix keys per CPF come next with 108 million. After that, there is the cell phone number (100 million), and the e-mail address (70 million) as the most used in Brazil. In relation to the previous month, there was a 2% increase in the number of registrations on the platform.

