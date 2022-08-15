Police officer who killed fighter Leandro Lo went to the nightclub and motel after the crime

posted on 08/14/2022 11:44



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@beatrizlina via @leandrolojj)

Military police officer Henrique Otávio de Oliveira Veloso, who shot and killed world jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo, was the other nightclub after the crime. Images that the TV Globo had access to the show when the policeman arrives at a nightclub in Moema, in the South Zone of São Paulo, moments after Lo’s death during a concert at the Clube Sírio, also in the South Zone.

According to the Globe, Veloso’s command shows that at the nightclub he consumed a bottle of whiskey, two coconut waters, two cans of energy drink and two doses of gin. The total amounted to almost R$ 1.6 thousand.

Veloso left the nightclub an hour and 59 minutes later accompanied by a woman, who according to the investigation was a call girl. The two went to a motel in Pinheiros, West Zone of São Paulo. There, they stayed from 5:40 am until 4:26 pm.

Leandro Lo was killed with a gunshot to the head on Sunday (7/8). According to the investigation, Veloso would have shot the fighter after an argument during a pagode show at Clube Sírio.

The policeman is being held in the Romão Gomes military prison for intentional homicide for a futile reason.