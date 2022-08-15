Pouso Alegre will play a decisive game for access to Series C at Manduzão; Dragon faces ASA | Brazilian series d

Pouso Alegre will play the decisive game for access to the Brazilian Series C at Manduzão. After qualifying for the quarterfinals, Dragão awaited the outcome of the phase and needed to be among the four best campaigns to decide at home. With the round of 16 closed, the team from Sul de Minas ended up with the fourth best campaign overall.

In the quarterfinals, Pouso Alegre will face ASA. The first game will be held in Arapiraca (AL), the second and decisive game will take place in Manduzão. This new phase already defines access, as the four semifinalists of Serie D rise to the national third division.

1 of 1 Manduzão Stadium, in Pouso Alegre — Photo: Chiarini Jr./Roma Comunicação Manduzão Stadium, in Pouso Alegre — Photo: Chiarini Jr./Roma Comunicação

After eliminating Paraná with the victory by 1 to 0, Pouso Alegre reached 34 points and already occupied the fourth position overall. The Dragon, however, needed to wait for the outcome of the round of 16 to know if it would remain in the position.

ASA was the only team that could still take Pousão out of fourth place. Playing in Arapiraca against Rio Branco-AC, ASA drew 0-0, being behind Dragão in the classification. The team from Alagoas qualified on penalties.

1st – Amazon: 39 points

2nd – Saint Bernard: 35 points

3rd – América-RN: 34 points

4th – Pouso Alegre: 34 points

5th – ASA: 33 points

6th – Caxias: 31 points

7th – Tocantinópolis: 30 points

8th – Portuguese-RJ: 28

The crossing of the quarter finals is made from best to worst campaign: 1st vs 8th, 2nd vs 7th, 3rd vs 6th and 4th vs 5th.