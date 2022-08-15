Profit or loss? See what to expect from tomorrow’s result – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) releases its quarterly results next Monday (15th) after the market closes.

For the Inter Research, the reinsurer will have a loss of R$ 37 million, reversing the profit of R$ 80 million presented in the first quarter, which had brought non-recurring effects, but still, a better result than that reported in the second quarter of 2021.

According to the broker, the IRB it should also experience occasional effects on the loss ratio, specifically in Brazil in the rural sector, which is going through a period of harvests harmed by climatic effects.

In May, the company saw its loss explode 194% pulled by the effects of crop failure.

“On the other hand, we continue to see a gradual improvement in the numbers presented, even with these effects that should bring a loss in 2Q22, and we expect lower claims”, he says.

Analyst Matheus Amaral says that the restructuring strategy will continue to bring results, with a purposeful reduction in premiums written abroad and a slight advance in premiums written in Brazil.

“The financial result can also help to mitigate the negative operational effects of the high loss ratio and come out better than with the high interest rate”, he explains.

Finally, the Inter highlights that we should not see an encouraging result, but apart from the occasional effects, everything will be as expected.

“Another point to be noted will be the reinsurer’s solvency ratio, which in its last balance sheet was at 105% and should suffer some negative pressure with the loss expectations this quarter and, in turn, some future decision to reinforce capital” , complete.

On Friday, the Bloomberg informed that the IRB Brazil is preparing a subsequent share offering that is expected to move about R$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

O IRB is in conversations with banks including Banco Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI for the possible transaction, which could happen in the next 30 days, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. Talks continue and there is still no final decision, the people said.

