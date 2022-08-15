Prosecutor files for bankruptcy of Pan, famous for chocolate cigarettes

The Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Justice to declare the bankruptcy of the company Pan (National Food Products), which became famous for selling chocolate cigarettes.

Founded in 1935 in São Caetano do Sul (SP), the company created chocolate cigarettes so that children could imitate the smoking habit of adults, then considered socially elegant. The product box, which resembled a pack of cigarettes, had a photograph of a boy holding the candy as if he were smoking.

In the 1990s, when cigarettes were already the great villain of public health, the Ministry of Health prohibited the continued use of images of children on the packaging, and the company changed the name of the product to “Chocolate Rolls”. The boy with the packaging then proceeded to give the thumbs-up.

In 2021, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, unable to pay debts estimated at around R$209 million and fearing bankruptcy, Pan filed for judicial recovery.

Reorganization is a mechanism by which the Court suspends collection processes and grants a deadline for the company to present a payment plan, which must be approved by the creditors at a meeting.

Prosecutor Júlio Sérgio Abbud, however, considers that the company, due to its large tax debt, is not in a position to maintain its activities and has filed for bankruptcy.

“The company is a persistent debtor of the tax authorities and shows itself to be negligent (negligent) in the payment of existing tax debts”, he told the Court.

According to a report made by the administrator appointed by the Justice to monitor the recovery process, Pan owes around R$ 186.5 million in taxes today, most of it to the São Paulo government.

In a document sent to the Court, Pan defended itself by saying that an investigation had already concluded that the company was viable and stated that its conduct contradicts the statement that it is a “constant debtor”.

Pan declared that the term is “pejorative” and “that its default is not motivated by intent”, and that it occurred “due to severe economic difficulties, which were aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic”. The company cites that it was forced to stop its activities in 2020, a month before Easter.

“What would be the best time of year for the sector has become a nightmare for the chocolate industry,” he told the court.

Pan said that it has sought to regularize its tax debts, negotiating installments and offering assets as collateral. She also stated that she has been contacted by other companies, which would be interested in making mergers or acquisitions, and, referring to the manifestation in the Prosecutor’s Office, declared that “disbelievers insist on attempts to convince the court of the company’s infeasibility”.

The São Paulo State Attorney General’s Office told Justice that the company “lacks the truth”, arguing that Pan’s debts remain open and “without a concrete search for a solution”.

In a petition attached to the process, the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury stated that Pan’s renegotiation agreements were undone, as the company did not pay the agreed installments.

The bankruptcy filing has not yet been analyzed by the Court.

Judge Marcello Perino extended the period of suspension of collection processes, establishing a new deadline for Pan to present a payment plan to creditors.