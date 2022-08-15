PS4 sold more than twice as much as Xbox One, says Microsoft

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 4 sold more than twice as much as Microsoft Gaming’s Xbox One, as revealed by the Xbox owner in documents delivered to Brazilian authorities.

In documents sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil, to defend itself from the arguments of the companies contacted regarding the deal with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft says that its console sold less than half of Sony’s console units.

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and number of players, selling more than double the number of Xbox One units in the previous generation,” states Microsoft in its defense of the deal.

Sony recently released its latest financial report and did not share updated PS4 sales, which stood at 117.2 million units sold officially. This makes PS4 one of the most popular consoles ever and according to Microsoft’s words, which does not reveal concrete official numbers, this means that Xbox One sold somewhere between 50 and 60 million units.

These are the same documents in which Microsoft says that even acquiring Activision Blizzard King will not be monopolizing the market and speaks of a strategy focused on the player and not on a device. Game Pass is available on consoles, TVs, mobiles and computers, to reach gamers and play the way they want.

Microsoft also insists on using the term “console wars” and says that due to “brand loyalty”, it will have to face a PlayStation that will maintain a strong position in the market.