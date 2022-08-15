‘Put a business there in my polemic’

Anitta, 29, did not hide her good mood when she took an anus exam this morning. The singer had fun showing the contraction and relaxation exercises in the region of the body of her controversial tattoo.

“I’m doing a very funny thing. Sensational! I’ve become a c* painter. I’m playing video games with c*. I’ll show you. The technical name is biofeedback. To make it less technical, less taboo, we call it a video game with c* *”, she began, in stories published on Instagram.

Afterwards, the singer showed the computer where the exam appeared, which captures the electrical signals from the muscle and records the contractions in the region of the anus, vagina and urethra. “It’s a thing she put in my anus, there in my polemic, which is relaxed now. If I lock the c*. Wait, let me stop laughing. If I laugh, it goes up too”, she amused.

“I have to do the same drawing with the locked ones”, laughed Anitta.

“I’ve become a Picasso of the c*, making high drawings. I’m going to try to write my name. I’m doing drawings with anal contraction! My c * is very full of skills”, added the singer. “I’m killing it. I loved it. It’s the little snake game, with vaginal and anal locks.”

The singer took the test after undergoing endometriosis surgery last month. She was hospitalized for a week at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, after reporting that she was in severe pain.

“I leave this experience wishing that all women in the world have more access to the diagnosis and understanding of this disease that affects so many people but is, at the same time, so little talked about. surgery”, declared the singer.

On the podcast “Pod Delas”, she spoke of the dialogue with her doctor, in which she questions how her “pepeca” looked after leaving the endometriosis surgery table.

Initially, the singer reported that she asked her doctor to film her pre and post-op because she has a reputation for talking nonsense when she is under anesthesia. The singer then put her cell phone on the microphone to display the dialogue with her doctor shortly after leaving the operating room. Her concern was whether her vagina wasn’t ugly.

Understand

In March 2021, Anitta made the news by showing a photo of her getting a tattoo on her anus. Recently, the topic came back to the fore after countryman Zé Neto pinned the funkeira’s free will, and ended up triggering a crisis in the country side, which hit his co-worker Gusttavo Lima squarely. Subsequently, the funkeira pinned Cristiano’s musical partner for the fuss caused by his “tattoo in the tororó”.

To record the art in her intimate region, the singer hired tattoo artist Lucas Maffei for the job. THE splashthe professional said that, initially, he was sought out by the artist to touch up other arts that she already has on her body, but the carioca chose to make a new one, this time on the buttocks.

According to Maffei, the tattoo made by Anitta is “quite painful”, but the position that the singer was in, on all fours, “contributed” to the procedure being carried out successfully.