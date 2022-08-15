Rafa Kalimann lets out a bad word on ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ and the ex-BBB’s speech ends up going on the air: “You can’t say that”

The influencer’s expletive was heard loud and clear, as the program’s edition did not cover up the guest’s speech with the traditional “piii”, used to interfere in case of censored words on TV in recorded programs

Former BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann surprised viewers during her participation in the program “Pipoca da Ivete” this Sunday Father’s Day (14). It’s just that the girl let out a curse that ended up on the air. However, the most surprising thing was not the girl’s “slippage”, but the fact that there was no cut in her speech, since the attraction was entirely recorded.

Kalimann’s “slip” took place during a painting with the guests. They had to listen to audio that received sound interference and try to guess what the real words were. It was then that, when pressing the button indicating that she would give the answer before her opponent, which in this case was the singer Paulo Ricardo, the ex-BBB did not contain herself and let out a “fuck”.

The influencer’s expletive was heard loud and clear, since the program’s edition did not cover up the guest’s speech with the traditional “piii”, used to interfere in case of censored words on TV in recorded programs, as is the case of Ivete’s Popcorn. Realizing her failure, Kalimann immediately noticed the slip: “Oh, you can’t say that here”she reacted, drawing laughter in the studio.

Presenter Ivete Sangalo tried to compromise and reassure the guest: “You can, you can talk, yes. Our Sunday afternoon is much more flexible, they are different times. Let’s go”, fired the baiana, continuing the attraction. The singer’s program premiered on July 24 and, although it received criticism on the web about the quality of the frames, the network had peaks in audience.