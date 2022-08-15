Rafa Kalimann talks about dating José Loreto

Presenter Rafa Kalimann commented on her relationship with José Loreto on “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo) today.

“I had a crush on him 14 years ago. I took a picture, kept it behind my bedroom door, I still have it, later I’m going to you Show. And then we met again here on stage”, said Rafa, after Luciano mentioned her relationship with the “Pantanal” actor.

The presenter, previously, had joked when Rafa and Paula Barbosa, Zefa in the soap opera, with whom Loreto is a pair in the plot, realized that they were wearing the same blouse color.

The two are participating in the “Mesão da Esperança”, receiving phone calls with donations for “Criança Esperança 2022”.

“You guys have a lot in common lately,” Huck joked.

He also said that if Rafa and Loreto get married, he will be the “number 1 best man”.

Rumors pointed to a relationship for a while. At the end of July, they were photographed together on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, but they were accompanied by other people. At the time, they said it was just a friendship.

At the beginning of August, according to the columnist for splash Lucas Pasin, the two no longer hid their romance.

According to Pasin, the influencer and the actor discovered many affinities after the meeting behind the scenes of “Domingão with Huck” (Globo). They even live in the same condominium in Rio.