Rafaella Justus delights fans with a surprising tribute to her father: “Inspiration”

At the age of 13, Rafaella Justus celebrates Father’s Day with a tribute full of maturity and delights fans

How sweet! This Sunday (14), daughter of the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro, Rafaella Justusonly 13 years old, showed all his maturity by paying a beautiful tribute to his father, the businessman Roberto Justus.

On her social media profile, the little girl shared a sequence of clicks next to her parent and declared all her love. Celebrating Father’s Day, she took care of the text and delighted fans and family.

“Father’s Day is here, and with it all my gratitude, love and the day of my inspiration! for your children!” started her.

“You make me very proud! I know that I can always count on you, and I want you to always know that you can count on me too! I love every second with you, and every second will be kept in my heart and will turn pages of the book of life, stories that I will tell in the future to my children, and to everyone else!”.

“You brighten my days, you are my psychologist in my spare time, because I always tell you everything, and besides everything else, you are my best friend!”she said, leaving a message in English: “You can always count on me, like 1, 2, 3! I love you to the moon and back”.

Look:

The little one Rafaella Justuswon a lavish party on the day he celebrated his 13th birthday. Every girl, she chose a very cute dress, side bag and light makeup to celebrate another year of life.

On social media, mom was overjoyed to see the heiress ready for the celebration. “I received this photo from Paula! First photo of her when she was 13 years old. Even more beautiful. I love you. Miss you”said the presenter that she cannot go to the party.