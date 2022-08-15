Rayssa wins, Pâmela takes 2nd and Brazil shines in Seattle | skateboard

Rayssa Leal is the champion of the 2nd stage of the Street Skate World League. With the result, the skate fairy is the biggest SLS winner among women, with 5 stages. The Brazilian Pâmela Rosa was in 2nd place after leading throughout the race. Japan’s Momiji Nishiya completed the podium.

Pâmela dominated the entire race, until the last maneuver when she took the comeback of Rayssa Leal. The skate fairy wins her 2nd stage followed by an upset at the end. If you count the last season of the SLS, there are already four turns in the last maneuver for Maranhão. The two explored the higher elements of the track and confirmed the favoritism of the qualifiers. Rayssa had a sum of 22.4 points and Pamela 21.4.

On the first lap Pâmela made some mistakes. The paulista had a big fall right at the beginning of her line and chose to leave it to seek the result in the second lap. With a lot of concentration, Pâmela secured a 6.4 and positioned herself in 2nd place for the maneuver stage. In the 1st maneuver, Pâmela got a 7.8 and took the lead. Despite the error in the 2nd maneuver, the 3rd entered! Pâmela added a 6.5 and surpassed the 20-point mark. In the 4th maneuver, Pâmela gets a 7.2 and stays in the lead.

Pâmela Rosa scores 7.2 in the fourth series of tricks in the final of the SLS Women’s Skateboard World Cup

Rayssa had a perfect first lap. Fadinha didn’t make mistakes and added 6.5, the highest score in laps in the women’s competition. Rayssa’s second lap was not as clean as the first and was left with a 5.9, which was discarded. Rayssa missed the first two maneuvers and was under pressure. In the 3rd maneuver she added a 5.7. Even under great pressure, in the fourth maneuver, the Brazilian managed to fit the maneuver that she missed twice and got an 8.1.

Rayssa Leal gets 7.8 in the last maneuver and is the Women’s SLS Skate World Champion

Rayssa and Pâmela qualified for the final four, with Rosa in 1st and Leal in 3rd. The two competed with Momiji Nishiya and Yumeka Oda for two more maneuvers to define the podium. In her 1st chance, Rayssa almost hit a great maneuver, but ended up missing. Pamela also missed her 1st attempt. On Rayssa’s last chance she got a 7.8 and took the lead. Pamela failed to hit her last attempt and Rayssa took the title.