Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga opener

Real Madrid beat Almería 2-1 on their debut in La Liga. The goals were scored by Ramazani, at six of the first half, Lucas Vázquez and Alaba, at 16 and 30 of the second half.

On Almeria’s return to the top flight, after seven years away from the Spanish elite, an early goal was everything the home fans dreamed of. With the advantage on the scoreboard, naturally the team closed and sought to work offensively with counterattacks. Real took a long time to arrive with danger, but the end of the initial stage was a lot of pressure from Madrid, which stopped in defenses of goalkeeper Fernando.

The second half started balanced, but soon Real prevailed and reached the tie, with a good participation of Vini Jr. The comeback didn’t take that long to happen and it was in style, in a free-kick goal from Alaba, who had just entered the match. After the goal, Real controlled the match and came out with the victory without any surprises.

In the next round, the current champions of La Liga are still away from the Santiago Bernabeu, in a game against Celta de Vigo, on the 20th. Meanwhile, Almería visits Elche, on the 22nd.

Lightning goal dictates pace at the start

Before the opening ten minutes, still with an open game, with both teams studying each other, Almería found a space in the marking error of Rudiger, who did not follow Ramazani and still gave the condition for the shirt 7. With a free path and expensive the face with Courtois, the striker didn’t feel the pressure and kicked in the left corner of the goalkeeper to open the marker.

Behind on the scoreboard, Real Madrid sought to press more, increasing the speed of their attacks. Despite being able to reach the opponent’s area, the visiting team did not find spaces to finish with danger and stopped in the defense of Almería.

Vini Jr. call the game and real threat

After half an hour of a lukewarm game, Real began to find spaces in Almería’s well-placed defense. With pitches in the middle and, especially on the left, with Vinícius Jr. looking for the game, the current champions started to give a lot of work to goalkeeper Fernando.

The equalizing goal even came out in a play that started with the Brazilian striker, but was annulled by a millimetric offside. The pressure continued, but it wasn’t enough to beat the hosts’ bolt, who held the advantage for the break.

Modric enters, but Almería breaks free

With the entry of Modric at Real, the visiting attack gained an important piece and the left side became even more dangerous, with good arrivals from the duo Vini and Benzema. However, Almería came back from the locker room bolder and did not limit themselves to counterattacks, dangerously reaching the goal of Courtois, who had to work to not see the disadvantage increase.

Real’s draw and dominance

After hammering, without success, Real finally reached the equalizer. And it was, precisely, on the left side, with Vini and Benzema inside the area, that left the Brazilian with good kicking condition, already facing Fernando. But, the ball did not enter the Brazilian’s attempt and, after a hit, it hits the small area, left for Vázquez to send it to the back of the net.

The equality took away the excitement of Almería, who stopped appearing offensively, closing in to avoid a comeback. Physical wear and tear began to appear on the home side and Real Madrid took advantage of this to tighten up even more in attack.

Alaba sends in the drawer for the turn

All it took for Real Madrid to turn the game around was a foul on the edge of the area and Alaba entering the field, just in time to take the kick. The Austrian hit perfectly and the ball even kissed the post, to enter the angle, with no chance for Fernando.

With the result in hand, Real lowered the lines and held the ball. Almería even rehearsed a threat, coming a few times close to Courtois’ goal, putting a little emotion in the final minutes.