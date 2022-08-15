Really works! Nubank resource can increase limit by up to BRL 5,000

In recent years, few companies have managed to innovate as much in their sector as Nubank. The roxinho card bank was a resounding success in our country and around the world, largely because it is an affordable card. Free of any annuity, Nubank has also become very popular because it is relatively easy to obtain.

Even people who started with the low limit knew that it was only a matter of time before they could raise. This happened naturally, as the customer used the card and kept its payments up to date.

And to further help the public that currently uses credit cards, fintech now has a new feature that will allow people to manually increase their card limit to up to R$5,000.

This new functionality of the company is something very basic and that aims to increase the purchasing power of the customer. Basically what the person needs to do is buy using extra money that will be deposited.

Let’s assume that the person needs R$ 300 to make a purchase. What she can do is deposit this money in her Nubank account is to transform that money deposited in credit, then make your purchase.

This makes the company realize that you not only need more limit on your card, but you also have the money to pay for that extra credit.

This feature is very good for people who want to make purchases above the limit of the card they have at that moment, as is the case of users who have just taken the Nubank card and who can often have credit from R$50 to R$100 .

In this case, making a purchase above that amount using the aforementioned resource can show the company that you should have more limit, since you use it and also pay on time.

The limit of this resource is R$ 5 thousand at the same time, that is, you can have a maximum of R$ 5 thousand deposited and converted into credit, but depending on paying this value, will make room for more.

For those who are interested in the possibility and want to use the new feature, just do the following:

Enter the Nubank application;

Once this is done, go to the credit cards menu;

Then click on the “Adjust limit” option;

Next, tap on the “Reservations as limit” tab and enter the desired amount.

Ready! In a few seconds, you will see that the new limit will be available on the card.

Remember that in order to always have good increases in the card limit, it is important to maintain a good relationship with the company, always paying on time, using card features and promotions, and so on.