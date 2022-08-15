Realme 9i 5G has full specs revealed ahead of launch

The Realme 9i 5G will only arrive on the 18th of August, but its full specs and design have just been revealed in a new online leak.

According to what has been revealed, the Realme 9i 5G will have a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD panel with support for 120 Hz refresh rate. As already reported by Realme, the model will come equipped with a Dimensity 810 processor. However, the leak reveals that the hardware will include 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

Rendered images of the Realme 9i 5G confirm the presence of a triple rear camera setup.

In terms of camera, the device will feature a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth lens and another lens for macro photos. On the other hand, it will include an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9i 5G will hit the market to attract consumers looking for a low-cost 5G smartphone.

Among other features, the Realme 9i 5G is expected to come with Android 12 out of the box, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. In addition, it will have a USB-C port for charging and a P2 port for headphones.

With practically everything leaked, we can only wait for the official launch by Realme.