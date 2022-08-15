Redmi K50 Extreme Edition hit the global market as Xiaomi 12T Pro

Last week, Xiaomi presented an event to reveal its new products. Among the highlights is the new folding cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, the Xiaomi Pad Pro 12.4, the Xiaomi Watch S1 smart watch and the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro headphones. The Chinese manufacturer also presented a new mobile phone aimed at gamers, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition with attractive specifications. Soon, the handset will receive a global release renamed as Xiaomi 12T Pro.

















The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has been registered on the Google Play platform as Xiaomi 12T Pro, indicating that it will reach more markets soon with this title. The Chinese manufacturer has also acted in the same way with other T-line devices.

In the specifications, the device has the latest Qualcomm platform, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 120W fast charging.

On screen, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, biometric sensor with support for unlocking by facial recognition, in addition to a hole to house the front sensor of 20 megapixels.

However, there is an interesting detail about its camera module. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has arrived with a triple module with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.

However, several rumors suggest that it will reach the global market with the S5KHP1 primary sensor, codename used to designate the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor, indicating that Xiaomi may change some of its settings.

There is no official forecast for the launch of the Xiaomi 12T line, but it should happen in September.

Technical Specifications









6.7 inch OLED screen with 1.5k resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 108 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

