Reference in cancer in SP, AC Camargo hospital will no longer serve SUS patients

Entrance to the AC Camargo Hospital in the Liberdade neighborhood, São Paulo (Photo: Getty Images)

As of December this year, the AC Camargo hospital, in São Paulo, will no longer serve SUS (Unified Health System) patients. The institution has almost 70 years of tradition in the treatment of cancer in the state.

According to a report in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, more than three thousand people in São Paulo are waiting for vacancies at Cacons (High Complexity Assistance Centers in Oncology), regulated by the Cross platform (Health Services Regulation Center).

According to the hospital, the main reason for the end of public care is the lag of the SUS table for consultations, procedures and surgeries. This makes the institution have to provide its own resources to cover the gap. Other areas, such as dialysis, face a similar crisis.

Also according to information from Folha de S. Paulo, last year, SUS revenue was R$ 36 million and AC Camargo had to put another R$ 98.46 million, coming from private services, to close the accounts. The institution’s net revenue in 2021 was BRL 1.32 billion.

According to the hospital, about 1,500 of the 6,500 SUS patients monitored by AC Camargo have already been transferred by municipal management to cancer centers in the capital, and another 5,000 should be referred by December.

The Municipal Health Department said in a note that it was informed by the institution about the non-renewal of the contract. The agency stated that it has held meetings to assess a possible continuity of assistance through a partnership.

Regarding the lack of readjustments of the SUS table, the Ministry of Health says that: “The table is not the main nor the only way of financing the SUS”.

In addition, that “the values ​​are minimum references, and can be complemented by state and municipal managers, according to the demands and needs of each territory”.