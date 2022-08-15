Renato Góes, Sergio Guizé and Isadora Cruz talk about a love triangle in “Mar do Sertão”

As of the 22nd, the public will follow in ‘Mar do Sertão’, the next six o’clock soap opera, the love story of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé). Completely in love with each other, they are separated when Zé Paulino has an accident and is presumed dead.

After 10 years, when he returns, Candoca is married to his great rival, Tertulinho (Renato Góes). “Zé Paulino is moved by the unconditional love he feels for Candoca. When he returns to Canta Pedra, he continues to be crossed by that love”, says Sergio Guizé. Renato Góes, in turn, also defends his character’s feelings: “Everything Tertulinho does good is for Candoca. All of his mistakes and all the transformations he will go through are because of her.”

‘Sea of ​​the Sertão’ is Isadora Cruz’s first telenovela as a protagonist. The actress, who was in the cast of ‘Haja Coração’ (2016), defines her current character as a young woman who understands the power to transform the reality of people and her city. “She is moved by her love for animals, the environment, the preservation of nature, her love for Zé Paulino, for her son, for her mother, for her friends. Candoca is primarily driven by love and hope and faith in a better future,” she says.

focused on northeast

Like Isadora, who is from Paraíba, ‘Mar do Sertão’ has about 20 other Northeastern actors. “Having actors from different regions of the Northeast adds a lot to the soap opera, and we also have other newcomers in television. We want this: Brazil represented the way it is, and more and more talents from all corners having opportunities to show their work”, analyzes artistic director Allan Fiterman.

The backdrop of the history of this love triangle is the sertão, more precisely the fictional Canta Pedra which, according to author Mario Teixeira, is a microcosm of Brazil. “I’ve always wanted to tell this story because it’s something regional, but also universal. Canta Pedra is a fictional city, in a totally invented geography, which mixes canyons and caatinga. These are landscapes that we invented and that Allan translated very well into images based on my text. Regionalism is universal because talking about a small village is talking about the world. It is a regional story, in fact, set in the interior of Brazil, in a deep country, but that is inside all of us”, he explains.