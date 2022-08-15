Republicans Demand to See Testimony That Justified FBI Search

Republicans in the United States on Sunday stepped up calls for the release of an FBI statement showing the justification for the seizure of documents at the home of former US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

A search warrant released last week following the unprecedented investigation showed that Trump had 11 sets of confidential documents in his residence, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible violations of the US Espionage Act. USA.

Republicans are calling for the release of more detailed information that convinced a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which can show sources of information and details about the nature of documents and other confidential information. Publication of such testimony would be highly unusual and would require approval by a federal judge.

“I think releasing the testimony would help, at least confirm that there was justification for this search,” Republican Senator Mike Rounds told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Justice Department should “show that this was not just a ‘fishing’ expedition, that they had a reason to go in and do this, that they exhausted all other means,” Rounds said. “And if they can’t do that, then we have a serious problem on our hands.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.