Russia warned US about risk of severing bilateral ties, diplomat says

the diplomat Alexander Darchievdirector from the US Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of Russiasaid in an interview with the Russian agency Tass that the Kremlin warned the United States on the possibility of diplomatic relations between the two countries being broken.

Darchiev criticized the fact that the US and other Western countries had “trampled on” the Russians in terms of international law and diplomatic practices as punishment for the Ukraine war. Added to these attitudes, the approval of a new US law, for the diplomat, could represent a “point of no return” for the Kremlin.

“In this context, II would like to mention the legislative initiative currently under discussion in the (US) Congress to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism’. If passed, it would mean that Washington has passed a point of no return, bringing the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, even to the point of being reduced or even broken,” said Darchiev.

Since the start of the war, which will complete six months on August 24, the punitive measures taken by Western countries against Russia have included economic sanctions and asset freezes by Russian officials.