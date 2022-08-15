Russian soldiers at nuclear plant will be targeted by Ukrainian troops

Announcement was made by Volodymyr Zelensky this Saturday; Russia occupies the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this Saturday (Aug 13, 2022) that Russian soldiers occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will become “special targets” of the intelligence service and the Ukrainian army. The site has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

“Every Russian soldier who shoots at the factory or shoots under the cover of the factory must understand that he is becoming a special target for our intelligence and secret service, for our army.”he said in a message shared on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, the Russian stay at the site increases the radiation threat on the European continent to a greater level than in the Cold War.

“Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of partner states will do everything to ensure that the new sanctions against Russia block the Russian nuclear industry. And absolutely all the officials of the terrorist state, as well as those who help them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must be tried by an international court.”added the Ukrainian leader. The Zaporizhzhia plant is located in the town of Enerhodar, on the bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir. It is about 200 km from the breakaway region of Donbass and 550 km from the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Currently, the southern and central region of Zaporizhzhia are under Russian control. The administrative center of the region, however, is still controlled by Ukraine. In all, 6 power generation reactors are in operation at the facility. According to Energoatom, 5 units were opened from 1984 to 1989. The 6th was put into operation in 1995, being the only one that remains open after the end of the Soviet Union.

EXCHANGE OF ACCUSATION

This Saturday (Aug 13) the plant was again the target of accusations between Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

“The Fukushima scenario may be repeated at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the cause will not be a natural disaster, but the bombing of the Russian army.,” a plant official told BBC ukrainian. The comment was posted by Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, on its Telegram channel.