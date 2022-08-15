Sabbatarians with candidates for president and the governments of SP, RJ and MG

Candidates for President of the Republic will be questioned by O Globo, Valor and CBN from the 22nd of August. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Pablo Marçal (PROS) were invited to the series. The named presidential candidates were the top five in the Datafolha poll on July 28*. If the order changes in the institute’s next poll, other candidates for the position may be called.

According to The globe, so far, Gomes, Tebet and Marçal have confirmed their participation in the event. If there is no change among the candidates interviewed, the preliminary order defined by lottery was Simone Tebet (MDB) on August 22, and then Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Lula (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) .

The interviews will always start at 10:30 am, will last 1h30 and will be face-to-face.

Governments of SP, RJ and MG

In addition to presidential candidates, O Globo, Valor and CBN will hold hearings with some candidates for the government of the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

Interviews with the three best-placed candidates for the government of São Paulo in the Datafolha** survey of June 30 will be held this Monday (15), Tuesday (16) and Wednesday (17). The order drawn was Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and Fernando Haddad (PT).

In the case of Rio de Janeiro, the interviews will begin on August 29. The three best-placed candidates in the Datafolha*** survey of July 1 were invited. The sequence was also defined by lottery. The first will be Rodrigo Neves (PDT) on the 29th, and then Marcelo Freixo (PSB) on the 30th of August, and Cláudio Castro (PL) on the 31st of August.

The last week of sabbaths, starting on September 5, will be with candidates for the government of Minas Gerais. The first three places in the Datafolha**** survey of July 1 were also invited. According to the draw, the first will be Alexandre Kalil (PSD) on September 5th, and then Romeu Zema (Novo) on September 6th. The sabbath with Carlos Viana (PL) will be held on September 8th because of the holiday of September 7th, Independence of Brazil

As in the case of presidential hearings, if the next Datafolha poll of each of these three states changes the rankings in their respective state contests, new candidates may be invited to the series of interviews. According to The globeall nine politicians from SP, RJ and MP have already confirmed their participation in the respective events.

Research methodologies

*July 28 data sheet on the presidential race: Datafolha interviewed 2,556 voters between the 27th and 28th of July in 183 cities. The survey was commissioned by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-01192/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%. Check out the full survey.

**June 30 data sheet on the government of São Paulo: Datafolha interviewed 1,806 people per interview, between the 28th and 30th of June. The survey’s margin of error is more or less two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court with numbers SP-02523/2022. Check out the full survey.

***July 1 data sheet on the government of Rio de Janeiro: Datafolha interviewed 1,218 voters in Rio de Janeiro between June 29 and July 1. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under the numbers RJ-00260/2022 and BR-03991/2022. Check out the full survey.

****July 1st data sheet on the government of Minas Gerais: Datafolha interviewed 1,204 people per interview, between June 29 and July 1, in 52 municipalities in Minas Gerais. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, under registration with the Electoral Court under the numbers MG-07688/2022 and BR-08684/2022. Check out the full survey.