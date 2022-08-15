Sandy posts before and after her son with Lucas Lima and shocks the web. See the rare photo!

Like Fabiula Nascimento, Sandy paid tribute to her son’s father, Lucas Lima, on social media. In the image, the singer published a before and after of father and son in the same pose, in the same place. The photos shocked the followers for a detail in Theo, son of the couple.

In the caption, Sandy declared herself to her husband, with whom she has been married for 13 years. “This is the father I chose for my son. One of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life. His son is in love with him. And so am I! Happy day, my love! (My God, sometimes I wanted to stop time…)”, wrote the singer, who recently changed her look.

In the comments, fans of Sandy showed surprise at the size of the boy, who is already 8 years old. “Too dear family!!!! And help how big Theo is”, observed Dani Calabresa. “He’s huge, what do you mean?? he wasn’t born like yesterday?”, joked another follower. “Theo’s size,” shocked a third.

Sandy cites the strength of love with Lucas Lima

On September 12th, when they celebrated 13 years of marriage, Sandy made a special statement to Lucas in a publication. In it, the singer recalled the beginning of their relationship in 1999.

“It’s been 13 years since I said yes to this guy. We had more hair, more collagen… We just had no idea of ​​the strength that a mature love has and full of lived stories; of what time can bring from good for two people who build a life together, walking side by side and wanting to make it work”, he wrote.