Sandy shows her huge son in a rare photo with Lucas Lima

Sandy shows her son Theo in a very rare click and size impresses fans.

Currently 8 years old, Theo is the son of Sandy and Lucas Lima. This Sunday (14), in honor of Father’s Day, the singer published a very rare image of the heir. Very discreet about her personal life, she shared records of the little one next to her father.

The photos were for Sandy show Lucas Lima as a father. The famous made a point of highlighting the qualities of her husband.

KNOW MORE! Discover Sandy’s mansion with megastudio in Campinas and which becomes the setting for the singer’s new project

“This is the father I chose for my son. One of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life… His son is in love with him. And me too! Happy day, my love. oh my god sometimes I wanted to stop time…”declared Sandysurprised by the size of the son.

SANDY AND WANESSA TALK ABOUT FRIENDSHIP

Singers Sandy and Wanessa have spoken openly about rumors of a rivalry that swirled during the beginning of their careers.

The celebrities decided to ‘bury’ the gossip from the past that made them enemies. Vanessa Camargo made a point of pointing out how much he admires the wife of Lucas Lima revealing that she was invited to the second season of the project We, Voice, Them.

My loves, I am very happy to announce that I will be the first guest of the project Nós, Voz, Eles 2! What an honor and what an immense joy to have received this very special invitation to sing with you, which I have admired for so many and so many years“wrote the new girlfriend of Dolabella dataon his official Instagram profile.

“You will be able to follow on her channel the making of the recording of our song Leve, which comes out with a clip on August 4th. It’s amazing, you’re going to love it.” added the singer, who recently had a tumultuous breakup with her manager Marcus Buaiz.

Sandy also manifested itself on social networks, sharing some clicks next to Vanessa Camargo and declared himself to his colleague by profession.

“What a joy to finally share the studio with this beautiful friend and artist that she is. Thank you for the enormous affection and incredible collaboration on this project that I love so much”, said Sandy on her official Instagram profile.