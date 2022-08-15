Sandy shows her son and husband in a rare appearance and declares herself

Sandy shows rare record of her son next to her husband and makes a beautiful statement

The singer Sandy showed to her followers a rare moment of her husband, the musician Lucas Lima, next to the son. The couple are parents to a single boy, Theo. The heir to the famous turned eight years old recently.

The musicians even celebrated the little boy’s birthday with a party. However, unlike in other years, they decided not to publish the commemoration clicks. the husband of Sandy came to be questioning by the fans of why not have registered the special date. Very playful, the musician replied that every time the family posts something, they always have to hear why they “hide the child”, so he and his wife decided to just hang out with the little boy.

Artists are usually very discreet on social media and almost never publish a record of their child. They have decided to keep the heir out of the spotlight and prefer to preserve the boy’s privacy. The couple’s option brings more security in the life of the heir.

After all, the little boy is the grandson of Xororó (Double of Chitãozinho) and nephew of Junior, brother of the singer. And that’s why they decided to spare Theo the consequences of fame, so present in the family.

This Sunday (14), in celebration of “Father’s Day”, Sandy surprised internet users by showing a very rare record of her son with her husband. In the images, published on the singer’s official profile, Lucas appears from the back holding hands with his son walking on a busy street.

In the caption, the daughter of Xororó makes an emotional statement to her husband. “This is the father I chose for my son. One of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life…His son is in love with him. And me too! Happy day my love (My God, sometimes I wish I could stop time),” she writes.

In the comments, many fans of the singer quickly left several affectionate messages for the artist. “Love you! Happy Father’s Day!” wrote one follower. Another fan was amazed at the little boy’s growth. “Theo’s size”. Another netizen praised: “What a beautiful statement. May God bless your family.”

