São Paulo dominates Bragantino and makes 3-0 at Morumbi – Sports

O Sao Paulo received the RB Bragantino this Sunday afternoon (14), in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship and playing at Morumbi Stadium, he dominated the match and secured the victory by 3-0. The goals were scored by Rodrigo Nestor, Calleri and Igor Vinícius.

With the result, Tricolor Paulista reaches 29 points and in 10th position – six behind the G6. RB Bragantino remains with 30 points, in 8th place.

Now, São Paulo turns the key and begins to prepare for the match against America-MGfor the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Tricolor Paulista faces the Minas Gerais team next Wednesday (24) and has the advantage of the draw conquered in the first game with the victory by 1 to 0.











RB Bragantino, on the other hand, eliminated from the Cup and also from the South American competitions, focuses its attention on the duel against Ceará, again for the Brasileirão. The game will be next Sunday (21), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 23rd round.



balanced first minutes

The match at Morumbi started very balanced, with both teams looking to create chances to open the scoring. Despite this, it was São Paulo that had the clearest scoring opportunity. At 8 minutes, Reinaldo reversed for Igor Vinícius, who invaded the area and risked the shot. The ball was deflected for a corner.



Nestor opens the scoreboard

São Paulo improved in the game and soon after managed to open the scoreboard. Reinaldo made a wonderful pass to Rodrigo Nestor, who came face to face with Cleiton. Shirt 25 invaded the area and kicked opening the score for Tricolor Paulista.



RB Bragantino awakens, but São Paulo shines!

In the last 45 minutes, Massa Bruta came back better and started to put pressure on Tricolor, creating the best chances of the game. Despite this, who shone were the owners of the house. At 13′, after a well-aimed cross by Reinaldo, Calleri appeared free in the area to head into the back of the net and extend the score. Then, after a corner kick, Calleri headed for Nestor, the midfielder found Igor Vinícius, who hit hard into the back of the net.



DATASHEET

Sao Paulo 3 X 0 RB Bragantino

Location: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo

Date and time: Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira

Yellow card: Miranda (São Paulo)

Goal: Rodrigo Nestor at 25’/1T, Calleri at 13’/2T, Igor Vinícius at 15’/2T (São Paulo)



SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego, Leo and Miranda (Luizão); Igor Vinícius, Gabriel (Andrés Colorado), Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Alisson) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Nikão) and Calleri (Eder). Coach: Rogério Ceni.



RB BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Lomónaco (Ramón) and Luan Cândido; Lucas Evangelista, Raul and Hyoran (Andrés Hurtado); Artur (Helinho), Jan Hurtado (Gabriel Novaes) and Sorriso (Carlos Eduardo). Coach: Maurício Barbieri.



In new uniform, São Paulo faces RB Bragantino



