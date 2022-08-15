Saudi Aramco posts record profit of $48.4bn in Q2

Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national oil company, reported a profit of $48.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 90% jump from the same period a year earlier. It is the highest quarterly net income Aramco has recorded since it began trading its shares on the Saudi stock exchange in 2019.

According to the company’s information on Sunday, the increase is due to higher oil prices and stronger refining profits. Aramco also said it will continue to pay a quarterly dividend of $18.75 billion, an amount it committed to prior to listing in 2019.

While Saudi Arabia has sought to diversify, creating new industries such as tourism, mining and car manufacturing, Aramco remains the engine of the country’s economy, which is the world’s largest oil exporter. The money generated by the oil company has been used to boost development projects, proposed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Aramco’s big gains come amid a diplomatic resurgence by Mohammed, now courted by officials such as US President Joe Biden, who met with the prince last month.

Days later, Mohammed spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and made his first trip to Europe in nearly four years. The move comes after retaliation from Western governments, which began to shun the Saudi leader after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

(With Estadão Content)

